SCARBOROUGH – Louise Parker, 85, a resident of Livermore Falls, passed away, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough, surrounded by her family, following a brief illness. She was born April 15, 1934 in Livermore Falls, the daughter of Paul O. Therrien Jr. and Martha (Perry) Therrien.

She was a graduate of Jay High School. On June 30, 1956 at St. Rose of Lima Church, she married Willard Parker. He passed away, Nov. 11, 1993. She worked through the years as a bus driver for MSAD 36, at International Paper Company in Jay until 1987, and then back to work for MSAD 36 as a custodian until her retirement in 1997. She was a communicant and choir member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Daughters of Isabella, UPIU Local #14 in Jay and a member of Maple Lane Golf Course in Livermore.

Music was a major part of her life and she enjoyed playing her guitar anytime, anywhere, especially around a campfire with family singing along. She was a member of various bands playing country music and oldies, as well as a cast member in several community theater musical productions.

She was also an avid golfer and loved playing nearly every day with her friends.

She is survived by her daughters, Susan Davison and her husband Andrew of Kaysville, Utah and Faye Johnson and her husband Jonathan of Kennebunk, her sons, Willard Parker Jr. and his wife Renee of Taylors, S.C. and Kenneth Parker of Mesa, Ariz.; eight grandchildren; her brothers, Richard Therrien and his wife Annette of Livermore and Ronald Therrien of Jay.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband and her brothers, Paul O. “Sunny” Therrien III and William “Bill” Therrien.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1 p.m., Jan. 17, at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street, Jay, Maine. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 16 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Interment in the spring at Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

« Previous