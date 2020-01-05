Lindsey Gervais, an Auburn native and Edward Little High School graduate who has lived and worked in Connecticut for the last several years, is returning to Maine in 2020 to direct the next Miss Maine America Scholarship competition.

Gervais was selected as the executive producer of the upcoming Miss Maine America Scholarship competition, something she has years of experience with between performing in the Miss Maine Outstanding Teen competition in 2005 and 2006 and the Miss Maine America competition in 2008 and 2009.

In total, Gervais said she has about 15 years of production and performance experience under her belt, which she is looking to use to help direct the 2020 competition.

“The state of Maine is home to such intelligent and talented young women who have the potential to be a driving force for leadership and integrity in Maine and beyond,” Gervais said. “I’m excited to hone all my skills and passion to produce a fabulous showcase of that.”

Name: Lindsey Gervais

Age: 30

Occupation: Digital pedagogy specialist at Gale, a Cengage Company

Hometown: Auburn, Maine

Can you talk a little bit about your history with the Miss Maine competition? When and how did you first become involved in the pageant scene?

I was first involved when Ami Vice Unal, Miss Maine 2004, recruited me to compete in the Miss Maine’s Outstanding Teen competition, the sister competition to Miss Maine America, in 2005. I competed in that competition for two years — placing in the top 5 in 2005 and as first runner-up in 2006. In 2008 and 2009, I competed for Miss Maine America, as I really believed in the spirit of the Miss America organization in empowering young women around the nation. Though I did not win, I still felt a sense of accomplishment and motivation to carry forth the values the organization stands up for today. I went on to win the title of Miss Connecticut Collegiate in 2011, a competition not associated with the Miss America organization.

You’re an Auburn native, but moved outside of Maine for college. What made you look outside of Maine for school and work?

My husband and I decided to pursue graduate school at the University of Connecticut. I was accepted into one of the top programs for educational psychology and felt it was an opportunity I could not pass up! I was able to teach Learning Theories to teacher certification students at UConn as an adjunct instructor for six years. Thereafter, it was a natural transition into working within the educational technology industry in a few different roles that led up to what I do as a digital pedagogy specialist at Gale.

What drew you back into the pageant world? When you were selected as executive producer for the 2020 competition, had you thrown your hat into the ring, or did they approach you about it?

I had been slowly intrigued by the changes made to the Miss America organization in the past couple years. I think in Maine, there was an opportunity to reinvigorate the organization under its newest leadership. The new executive director, Sarah Nadeau-Balducci (Miss Maine 1996), is a dear friend of mine and when I found out she was heading the organization, I immediately reached out to discuss how I could help. With my background in theater, production and development, we came to the conclusion that the best fit would be producing the pageant. Sarah is motivated to put experienced volunteers in the right roles in order to make the most impact in elevating the organization.

Can you talk about the 15 years of production and presentation experience that you have?

I was a dancer with the Maine State Ballet as a ballet dancer with a couple dozen of their productions from 1995 to 2003. After that, I became pretty ingrained in the theater world and (helped) to choreograph, direct and produce shows from 2004 to 2010. Within the pageantry world, I MC’d and choreographed pageants from 2010 to 2014. I was also a coach for contestants around Maine and Connecticut for several years after I finished competing.

As executive producer for the scholarship competition, what sorts of things are you hoping to accomplish? Are there changes you want to make or ideas you have for the competition moving forward?

For the Miss Maine Scholarship competition, we are looking to bring back the best of what it used to be and elevating it to really push forward the new messaging and values of the Miss America organization. It is super important to us to feature the best of each woman and girl who competes — making sure they are able to show off the best of who they are in each of the areas they are competing. We’re also looking to bring the spirit of Maine back into the organization. Though I live in Connecticut full time, I am always a Mainah at heart, and there is something particularly special about a girl from Maine, whether from Bangor or Kittery. I think it’s important to bring that pride back into the production. I’ll also be working with the organization to develop educational and development initiatives for the candidates and titleholders. Both roles I play are near and dear to my heart.

Can you talk about what, from your perspective, the Miss Maine Scholarship Competition represents for its participants?

The Miss Maine Scholarship Competition represents a springboard for young women around Maine to have access to scholarship opportunities that support growth and achievement. As a candidate, young women have the chance to hone in on their greatest contributions to society, (whether it’s their) talents or their personal and academic achievements, and obtain the skills needed to present them and communicate in a way that makes the most impact.

What do you do for fun when you’re not working? What are your hobbies and interests?

When I am not working, I love to spend time with my family. I have two young boys who love to craft and build — that’s fun for me too! I also love photography and music. I consider myself a little bit of a snob in both arenas! Anything where I have the opportunity to be creative and write. As a matter of fact, when I was in high school, I wrote for the Sun Journal Academic Advocate and was the recipient of two of its student awards.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: