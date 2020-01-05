Mystery photo for January 5, 2020. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Last week’s mystery photo was of a hay bale snowman on Roxbury Road/Route 17 near the corner of Main Street in Mexico, Maine across from Todd’s Discount Gifts and Collectables. In the background is the Mexico Baptist Church. In a random drawing, we picked Sue Clark of Mexico as the winner of a $20 Hannaford gift card. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
mystery photo
Related Stories
Latest Articles