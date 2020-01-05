SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. – Theresa “Terry” Anne Langrall, 65, of Sierra Vista, Ariz. passed away on Dec. 30, 2019. Born to Wilfred and Geraldine (Gousse) Giguere on Oct. 29, 1954 in Lewiston, she was the oldest of six children.

Terry was the gentlest, kindest soul you would ever have met, she was a caregiver, one who took care of all she loved. She spent many years volunteering with the VFW Auxiliary, caring for and giving back to our Veterans was very important to her. She had a great passion for singing and playing her guitar, one which she managed to transform into a job when she started hosting karaoke shows around the area. Whenever someone needed something, she was always one of the first to jump up and get things done. She will be greatly missed.

Terry is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Holly and Michael Haygens, their two boys, Michael Tyler and Raymond John; her siblings; nieces and nephews; cousins; and many “adopted” children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren that she loved as if they were her own. Her heart knew no bounds.

She was preceded in death by her husband Tyler Langrall; her long time significant other, Claudie Johnson; her parents; and many other beloved family members and close friends.

A mass will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the old Post Cemetery. A Memorial Luncheon will follow the Interment at the VFW in Sierra Vista (549 Veterans Drive).

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to VFW Auxiliary 9972.