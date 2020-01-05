WATERVILLE — A Skowhegan man and his girlfriend were arrested Saturday night following a drive-by shooting spree that took place over three hours and targeted residences in Winslow, Waterville and Clinton, according to police.

No one was injured, although one person was nearly hurt when a bullet traveled through a window of a May Street residence in Waterville and hit the chair in which the person was seated, according to Waterville Deputy Chief of Police William L. Bonney.

Bonney said the alleged shooter targeted specific individuals and his motivation was “domestic in nature,” although the victims were not family members.

Dana S. Dasilva, 25, is facing five charges related to the gunfire, which took place between 8:20 p.m. and 11:08 p.m., according to police.

Michelle N. Luce of Anson, also 25, faces one count of Class B hindering apprehension. Bonney said she drove Dasilva around the central Maine communities as he took shots from the backseat of the vehicle.

Dasilva is charged with Class B aggravated reckless conduct, Class B attempted elevated aggravated assault, Class C aggravated criminal mischief and Class C possession of a firearm as a prohibited person.

Dasilva was also placed on a probation hold because he had been on probation for a previous domestic violence assault, Bonney said.

Additional charges are expected because a search of the couple’s Skowhegan residence “yielded evidence of additional crimes,” according to Bonney.

Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam did not specify what was found during the search, but indicated the investigation is ongoing and more information is likely to be available Monday.

Dasilva and Luce were being held Sunday night at the Kennebec County jail in Augusta. Dasilva’s cash bail has been set at $30,000 and Luce’s at $10,000.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court March 9, although Bonney said they are likely to see a judge before that.

Bonney described the flurry of events that led to the Skowhegan couple’s arrest:

“The first report was (Saturday) at around 8:20 p.m. Winslow police received a report of shots fired on Whipple Street,” Bonney told the Morning Sentinel.

“They went over and investigated and initially didn’t find anything. Then, roughly 20 minutes later, we received a report of shots being fired at a residence on Elmwood Avenue here in Waterville. We responded to the area and confirmed not only that shots were fired — there was evidence of that — (but also that) a bullet had struck a house. Obviously, we were very concerned about that, started investigating and called a detective to the scene.”

Bonney said a round hit a parked car on Elmwood Avenue. It then ricocheted and hit a house.

The owner of that vehicle said a bullet hit the right side of the back bumper of her silver Ford Escape, and another bullet passed through her SUV’s back window and windshield, all while she was inside her home and putting her son to bed in his upstairs bedroom.

She declined to be identified out of fear because of her involvement in a prior domestic violence case.

Shortly after 8:45 p.m. Saturday, as the Waterville detective investigated the Elmwood Avenue incident, Waterville police received another report of shots being fired, this time about a mile away on May Street in Waterville. It was at this location that at least one round went through a window and hit the chair in which a resident was seated.

“Obviously, this created even more concern for us,” Bonney said. “We called in an additional detective and started looking for a connection. The detectives were able to determine that there was a connection, which I can’t get into other than to say that the motivation for these crimes was domestic-related.”

“While they were investigating the second and third shootings, there was a fourth shooting in Clinton,” Bonney added, which took place at about 9 p.m. “So obviously, we have a full-court press to identify the shooter and get that person apprehended at this point. We put information out to all surrounding agencies and the State Police. Fortunately, State Police was able to apprehend the subject we identified.”

Dasilva and Luce were taken into custody by State Police without incident at 11:08 p.m. in Skowhegan, according to Bonney. Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

“This was not random. This was a targeted attack,” Bonney said. “There wasn’t a random danger to the community, but obviously shooting a firearm in neighborhoods creates an extreme risk to neighbors and other folks walking by and in the area.”

An Elmwood Avenue resident named Robert, who declined to give his last name, said Saturday night’s events are some of several that have made him consider moving out of the neighborhood he and his family have called home for the last 10 years. After his teenage son said he heard gunshots Saturday night, Robert heard the police activity unfold over his police scanner, and the two watched as officers stopped and searched several dark pickup trucks.

“It’s just astounding,” Robert said. “This end of town is considered the better end of town compared to Water Street. More and more, we have had incidents lately. We had two break-ins at our house, to the point that I installed cameras. It’s starting to look like it’s maybe time to find a new area to move to.”

A criminal history search revealed Dasilva has a record dating back to 2014 that includes convictions for assault, domestic violence assault, violating conditions of release in Skowhegan; refusing to submit to arrest or detention in Brewer; and two instances of violating a protection from abuse order in Farmington.

A search of Luce’s past showed no prior charges in Maine for Luce.

Bonney praised the collaboration between multiple law enforcement agencies that responded to the gunfire.

“It was great work by our patrol and detective divisions to quickly get information out to get this guy stopped,” Bonney said. “This is another example of teamwork by central Maine law enforcement to quickly bring a dangerous person into custody.”

Class B crimes are punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine, while Class C crimes are punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

