NEW GLOUCESTER — Selectmen on Monday evening accepted a bid of $715,555 from Shaw Brothers of Gorham to repair the culvert and dam on Stevens Brook.

The decision is contingent on funding approval from voters at the annual Town Meeting in May and approval of permits.

The board will use $192,000 in a reserve account and consider other unspent funds to reduce the cost to taxpayers. A five-year bond will be considered to cover the remaining amount.

The Public Works Department will do some of the work.

The board also agreed to solicit bids for four construction projects at the new public works complex at 611 Lewiston Road. The work includes a fuel shed, a calcium shed and roofs over a picnic table and the public sand pile. Bids will be due by 5 p.m. Jan. 27 and opened at 5:30 p.m.

