CANTON — The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old girl was injured Monday morning after a pickup truck with a plow hit her while she was walking to a bus stop in Canton.
The incident happened around 6:40 a.m. near 674 Canton Point Road.
Deputies say a 46-year-old Mexico man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado with a plow when the plow hit the teen who was walking with her little sister to the bus stop.
The girl was thrown over a snowbank.
The teen was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
This story will be updated.
