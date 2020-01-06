CANTON — The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old girl was injured Monday morning after a pickup truck with a plow hit her while she was walking to a bus stop in Canton.

The incident happened around 6:40 a.m. near 674 Canton Point Road.

Deputies say a 46-year-old Mexico man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado with a plow when the plow hit the teen who was walking with her little sister to the bus stop.

The girl was thrown over a snowbank.

The teen was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

This story will be updated.

