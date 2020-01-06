CANTON — A fire at 138 Turner St. destroyed a single-family residence owned by Scott Thompson on Sunday afternoon.

Canton Fire Chief Jason Vaughan said Monday that Gerold Thompson, the only person at the home during the fire, was not hurt.

Chief Vaughan thought the fire occurred from “something around the chimney from the wood stove,” and that the fire did not appear to be suspicious, he said.

“Initially we went in, and then a window broke upstairs, and with the wind blowing it pushed the fire right across the whole upstairs of the house,” Vaughan said. Because of the winds he pulled the firefighters out of the house and they fought the flames from the outside, he said.

The Canton fire department received assistance from fire departments from Dixfield, Peru, Livermore, Turner, and Mexico and they cleared the scene by 7 p.m. Sunday evening.

