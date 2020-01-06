If you have yet to catch this season’s flu or one of the many colds going around, you know its coming. While we all just want to crawl into bed and cover up until it goes away, it’s seriously important to get your vitamins and keep up your strength when fighting off these nasty bugs.

Unfortunately cookies and chocolate bars won’t do the trick, so instead you’re going to have to plan ahead. Soup is always a great warm-up in the winter weather, and many of them contain cold and flu elixirs that will make you feel better in no time. So either stock up at your grocery store or have a soup-making weekend and freeze enough to thaw out when you find yourself sniffling and coughing.

Here is one of the best soups to keep you up and running! Bon Appetit!

Chicken Soup for Feelin’ Sick

1 (3 pound) whole chicken

4 carrots, halved

4 stalks celery, halved

1 large onion, halved

water to cover

salt and pepper to taste

1 teaspoon chicken bouillon granules (optional)

Put the chicken, carrots, celery and onion in a large soup pot and cover with cold water. Heat and simmer, uncovered, until the chicken meat falls off of the bones (skim off foam every so often).

Take everything out of the pot. Strain the broth. Pick the meat off of the bones and chop the carrots, celery and onion. Season the broth with salt, pepper and chicken bouillon to taste, if desired. Return the chicken, carrots, celery and onion to the pot, stir together, and serve.

