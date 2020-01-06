RUMFORD — The one and only Gilbert Gottfried will appear in a special, one-time-only show at 49 Franklin at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30. Perhaps the biggest name comedian to ever come to Western Maine, Gottfried isn’t for everyone, but everyone who comes will experience a room exploding in laughter. This is his only scheduled Maine appearance and tickets are limited. They may still be available in downtown Rumford at All That Jazz and Bartash’s and on-line at www.49franklin.com.

Gottfried is an American stand-up comedian, actor and voice actor. Gottfried’s persona as a comedian features an exaggerated shrill voice and emphasis on crude humor. His numerous roles in film and television include voicing the parrot Iago in Disney’s “Aladdin” animated films; he was the middle square in the new “Hollywood Squares0”; and Kraang Subprime in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” Gottfried was also the voice of the Aflac Duck until 2011.

He appeared in the critically panned commercial hit “Problem Child” in 1990 and “Beverly Hills Cop” and “Beverly Hills Cop II” among many other rolls in TV and movies. Gottfried’s website promotes the show as: “See the show America won’t stop talking about. Catch a show by the man the whole country is excited about. Laugh at the jokes your company’s HR Department is worried about. Great comedy combined with a classic venue means these tickets are going to sell out quickly. Order yours now or run the risk of shame and eternal regret.”

Opening for Gottfried is Maine’s Mark Turcotte, who is the organizer of Maine Event Comedy and has made appearances all over Maine and up and down the east coast; also New England headliner Rob Steen, who organizes Headliner Comedy Club. “Rob’s act is fresh and always different. He has a gift for working the crowd into his act and taking them on a ride into his off beat world!,” Boston Globe

This is a 21+ event. Do not buy a ticket if sensitive to potty language, locker room talk or are easily offended. Potential attendees are encouraged to check out Gottfried’s material on Netflix or YouTube, as his stand-up comedy is very raw. Seating is on a first-come basis; doors open at 6 p.m. for social, and “cash-only” pub menu and cash bar. The show starts at 8 p.m. Enter at the ramp on the right side of the building, the show will be in the Fernand Room on the first-level front.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: