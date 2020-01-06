Lewiston Senior Cribbage League play results

LEWISTON — Results for the Lewiston Senior Cribbage League for the week of Jan. 2 are: First place, Mickie Farnum and Dorina Martin; second, Gary David and Ethel Landry; third, Terry Parent and Charlie Ware; fourth, Roger Labbe and Joanne Tetreault; and fifth, Bob Oliver and Alan Treworgy.

League play is at 9 a.m. Thursdays. Players are encouraged to arrive early for practice play at the Lewiston Armory/Lewiston Senior Center, 60 Central Ave. Doors open at 8 a.m. For more information, call Roger Labbe at 207-212-9253.

More than 600 scholarships available to Maine students

ELLSWORTH — The Maine Community Foundation offers more than 600 scholarships to support students pursuing studies in music, journalism, teaching, horticulture, technology, the arts and many other fields. The scholarships are available for students who attend secondary, post-secondary and graduate schools, as well as nontraditional programs. Adult learners can benefit from scholarship funds that help them navigate the road back to school.

A complete listing of scholarships available for the upcoming school year is now online at the Maine Community Foundation website, www.mainecf.org.

MaineCF’s scholarship funds are established for a variety of reasons. To establish a scholarship fund at the community foundation, call Liz Fickett, scholarship funds manager, toll-free at 877-700-6800, ext. 2015.

Swingin’ Bears Square Dance Club kicks off new class

SOUTH PARIS — Swingin’ Bears Square Dance Club of South Paris is starting its new class at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Oxford Hills Middle School cafeteria, 100 Pine St. Weekly workshops for class level dancers run from 6:30 to 7:45; workshops for experienced dancers are from 7:45 to 9 p.m.

The first week is free for new class members and is $5 a week after that. The class runs for 15 weeks. Scholarships are available. The class is part of the Adult Education, Oxford Hills, Nezinscott Program.

For more information, call Presidents Joan and Dick Deans, 207-966-2327 or 207-890-2972 or visit the website,

swinginbears.squaredanceme.us.

American Legion announces month’s activities

AUBURN — William J. Rogers Post 153, American Legion, 71 South Main St., has announced activities for January.

Every Friday and Saturday in January DJ Jean Louis will provide music, karaoke and dance from 7 to 11 p.m. Jerry Joe will be present from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10 and 24.

A breakfast buffet will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. Cost is $7, adults; $4, under age 10. Funds will benefits the Odyssey of the Mind team. There will be a 50/50 raffle.

A post meeting will be held Wednesday, Jan. 15. Officers will meet at 6:30 p.m. followed by a general meeting at 7 p.m. Members attending the general meeting could win a $75, $50 or $25 drawing. There will be a 50/50 raffle.

NFL Sundays start at 11 a.m.

For more information, call 207-782-1118. Members and guests are welcome.

Trust to offer snowmobile safety course

RANGELEY — Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust will host a Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Snowmobile Safety Course from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at their office at 2424 Main St. The education course will teach how to properly operate and maintain a snowmobile, review laws, rider responsibilities and personal safety and environmental and landowner ethics.

Participation is free and participants age 13 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Interested parties must register at rlht.org/outdoor-programs/snowmobile. For more information, contact Program Director Amanda Laliberte at [email protected] or call 207-864-7311.