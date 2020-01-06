Church lists community luncheon menu

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church will serve its monthly free community luncheon at noon Saturday, Jan. 11.
The menu will include American chop suey, garlic bread and cake.
Delivery service will be available in Farmington. Call the church office at 207-778-0424 during the week or the church kitchen at 207-778-4438 on the morning of the luncheon for meal delivery.
Calvary United Methodist Bean Supper
LEWISTON — The Calvary United Methodist Church in Lewiston will hold a baked bean supper beginning at 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. The menu includes baked beans, hot dogs, casseroles (including vegetarian), salads, brown bread, biscuits and pies. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children under the age of 10.
Please use the garden entrance on Bartlett Street.

Church winter series includes meal, music

TURNER — The First Universalist Church, 250 Turner Center Road, will hold the first of a winter series presentation billed as “Soup, Salad and Songs.” The 11  a.m. free event will be held on Sunday, Jan. 12.

The concert will be offered by Anthony and Una Shostak, a father and daughter duo, performing mostly Irish repertoire on fiddle, uilleann pipes, banjo and harp. Minister of the church, the Rev. Dr. Al Boyce, said the parish seeks to offer a spiritual and artistic winter for all neighbors and friends.

For more information, call Boyce at 207-458-6387 or Jennifer Talbot at 207-754-1129.

Winter potluck supper at Wilkins House
WATERFORD — A community winter potluck supper will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Wilkins House in Waterford Flat. Bring a main dish, salad or dessert to share. The house is beside the church on Plummer Hill. Hosts will be Gail Nixon and Myra Maltby. All are welcome.

