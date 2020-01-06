Church lists community luncheon menu

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church will serve its monthly free community luncheon at noon Saturday, Jan. 11.

The menu will include American chop suey, garlic bread and cake.

Delivery service will be available in Farmington. Call the church office at 207-778-0424 during the week or the church kitchen at 207-778-4438 on the morning of the luncheon for meal delivery.

Calvary United Methodist Bean Supper LEWISTON — The Calvary United Methodist Church in Lewiston will hold a baked bean supper beginning at 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. The menu includes baked beans, hot dogs, casseroles (including vegetarian), salads, brown bread, biscuits and pies. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children under the age of 10.

Please use the garden entrance on Bartlett Street.