Church lists community luncheon menu
Church winter series includes meal, music
TURNER — The First Universalist Church, 250 Turner Center Road, will hold the first of a winter series presentation billed as “Soup, Salad and Songs.” The 11 a.m. free event will be held on Sunday, Jan. 12.
The concert will be offered by Anthony and Una Shostak, a father and daughter duo, performing mostly Irish repertoire on fiddle, uilleann pipes, banjo and harp. Minister of the church, the Rev. Dr. Al Boyce, said the parish seeks to offer a spiritual and artistic winter for all neighbors and friends.
For more information, call Boyce at 207-458-6387 or Jennifer Talbot at 207-754-1129.
