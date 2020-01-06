Agenda –

Oxford County Commissioners Workshop

January 9, 2020 at 9 a.m.

26 Western Avenue, Paris, Maine

9:00 Convene Meeting

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Draft Minutes Pending Review or Signature:

• December 17

• Adopt Agenda

9:05 Public Comment

9:30 Sheriff’s Report

• Introduction of New Deputies

• Discuss Hiring Full-Time Deputy

• Authorize Budget Carryover

10:00 Personnel Updates and Actions

• Overview of Policies

• Review Policy re Callouts Before Holidays

• Discuss Recent Policy Changes re Hiring Process

• Review Policy Changes re Resignations

• Review Policy Changes re Reporting Damaged Property

• Accept Resignations of Two Dispatchers

• Authorize Hiring of Part-Time Dispatcher

• Authorize Hiring of Legal Secretary

• Review Changes to DA’s Office Administrator Job Description

• Review Request for Temporary Wage Increase for Legal Secretary

• Schedule Date for Grievance Hearing

12:00 Recess for Lunch and Annual Tour of Jail

1:00 Personnel Updates and Actions (cont’d from list above if not finished before lunch)

2:00 Items for Discussion and Action – Considered as Time Permits Throughout Meeting

• Administrator’s Report

• Other Items as Needed

TBD Adjournment

« Previous

filed under: