Agenda –
Oxford County Commissioners Workshop
January 9, 2020 at 9 a.m.
26 Western Avenue, Paris, Maine
9:00 Convene Meeting
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Draft Minutes Pending Review or Signature:
• December 17
• Adopt Agenda
9:05 Public Comment
9:30 Sheriff’s Report
• Introduction of New Deputies
• Discuss Hiring Full-Time Deputy
• Authorize Budget Carryover
10:00 Personnel Updates and Actions
• Overview of Policies
• Review Policy re Callouts Before Holidays
• Discuss Recent Policy Changes re Hiring Process
• Review Policy Changes re Resignations
• Review Policy Changes re Reporting Damaged Property
• Accept Resignations of Two Dispatchers
• Authorize Hiring of Part-Time Dispatcher
• Authorize Hiring of Legal Secretary
• Review Changes to DA’s Office Administrator Job Description
• Review Request for Temporary Wage Increase for Legal Secretary
• Schedule Date for Grievance Hearing
12:00 Recess for Lunch and Annual Tour of Jail
1:00 Personnel Updates and Actions (cont’d from list above if not finished before lunch)
2:00 Items for Discussion and Action – Considered as Time Permits Throughout Meeting
• Administrator’s Report
• Other Items as Needed
TBD Adjournment
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Crime
Dixfield man charged with attempted murder
-
River Valley
Canton fire destroys Turner Street home
-
Crime
Augusta man charged after allegedly assaulting police officers following girlfriend’s arrest
-
Encore
Fryeburg Academy to welcome Pihcintu Multicultural Chorus for performance
-
Business
WMTW back on DirecTV after 2-day blackout