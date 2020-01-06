The DuBois Realty Group of Keller Williams Realty donates $2,000 to the Dempsey Center. From left are Brian DuBois of DuBois Realty Group, Tish Caldwell of the Dempsey Center and Marnie DuBois of DuBois Realty Group.

AUBURN — The DuBois Realty Group of Keller Williams Realty recently wrapped up its annual Give Where You Live campaign for 2019 and presented the Dempsey Center with $2,000.

With locations in South Portland and Lewiston, Dempsey Center services help individuals and families maintain physical and emotional wellness as they deal with a cancer diagnosis. All services are provided at no charge.

