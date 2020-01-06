AUBURN — The DuBois Realty Group of Keller Williams Realty recently wrapped up its annual Give Where You Live campaign for 2019 and presented the Dempsey Center with $2,000.
With locations in South Portland and Lewiston, Dempsey Center services help individuals and families maintain physical and emotional wellness as they deal with a cancer diagnosis. All services are provided at no charge.
