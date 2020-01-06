AUGUSTA — A three-vehicle accident Monday left one man dead and three people injured, according to Augusta police.

William Ames, 77, of Jefferson, died from injuries suffered in the crash on Eastern Avenue, also known as Route 17, Deputy Chief Kevin D. Lully said in a prepared statement.

Shortly before 5 p.m., officers responded to the accident near Spring Road. The officers identified the drivers of the vehicles involved, and all appeared to have minor to moderate injuries, according to police.

The three drivers were treated or transported by Augusta Rescue and Delta Ambulance.

Ames was taken to the Alfond Center for Health, where he was later pronounced dead by Alfond staff.

Battalion Chief Scott Dunbar of the Augusta Fire Department said at least two vehicles appeared to have made head-on contact and one was apparently struck a second time.

The accident location was about a quarter-mile from the entrance to the VA Maine Healthcare Systems-Togus campus.

Dunbar said road conditions were slick at the time of the crash. He noted that other crashes were reported across the region Monday evening.

Lully said poor weather and road conditions appear to be factors in the crash.

Augusta police continued to investigate the accident Monday night. They asked that anyone with information on the crash contact the department at 626-2370.

In addition to Augusta Police and Fire departments and Delta, the Togus VA Fire Department also responded.

The road was reopened at about 5:40 p.m.

