Charges

Shannon L. Dupree, 32, Livermore, violation condition of release, Dec. 14, $250 cash bail, Wilton Police Department.

Audria S. Nickerson, 30, Strong, fugitive from justice, Dec. 14, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilford A. Daggett, 60, Chesterville, violation of protection order, Dec. 14, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Shane Morse, 31, Jay, domestic violence assault, violation condition of release, Dec. 16, $200 cash bail, Jay Police Department.

William R. Gertloff, 31, Jay, operating under the influence, Dec. 17, $250 cash bail, Jay Police Department.

Ronald D. Richardson, 24, New Vineyard, violation protection from abuse, violation condition of release. Dec. 17, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert J. McDowell, 34, Auburn, criminal trespass, Dec. 17, Jay Police Department.

Margaret I. Steward, 26, Eustis, domestic violence criminal mischief, Dec. 17, $250 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Casey McEnery, 27, Durham, operating under the influence — one prior, operating after revocation, Dec. 18, $2,500 bail, Farmington Police Department.

Jaci A. Beane, 25, Augusta, warrant assault, Dec. 19, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

James P. Corcoran, 28, Newry/Upton area, operating under the influence — one prior, Dec. 19, Wilton Police Department.

Janessa L. Thomas, 29, Phillips, burglary, theft by deception, violation condition of release, Dec. 20, Wilton Police Department.

George Castine, 65, Temple, operating under the influence, Dec. 20, $150 bail, Farmington Police Department.

Lucas C. Merrow, 20, Sidney, operating vehicle without license, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Dec. 22, Maine State Police.

Mark Galperin, 57, Great Neck, New York, refusing to sign civil summons, Dec. 22, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

David R. Boucher, 69, Phillips, terrorizing, criminal trespass, Dec. 22, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Kurt D. Searles, 31, Phillips, domestic violence assault, criminal mischief, Dec. 23, $400 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Seth A. Soule, 27, Jay, temporary warrant criminal mischief, Dec. 24, $500 bail, Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Cheryl A. Scott, 66, Farmington, four warrants failure to appear, Dec. 24, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Harry B. Ross, 46, Strong, domestic violence assault, Dec. 24, Maine State Police.

Brendon J. Richardson, 27, Bingham, operating after habitual offender revocation — two priors, operating under the influence — one prior, endangering the welfare of a child, Dec. 26, Farmington Police Department.

Nicholas A. Hinkley, 65, Strong, arson, Dec. 27, Maine State Marshal.

Joshua J. Allen, 39, Salem Township, domestic violence assault, Dec. 27, $500 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Roger A. Gomes III, 40, Marlborough, Massachusetts, operating under the influence, Dec. 28, $800 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew J. Davidson, 33, Fairfield, violation condition of release, violation protective order, domestic violence stalking, tampering with a witness, informant, juror, or victim, refusing to submit to arrest, Dec. 28, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Aaron L. Smart, 44, Sidney, warrant failure to appear, criminal trespass, violation condition of release, falsifying physical evidence, Dec. 29, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

David E. Eaton, 60, Strong, violation condition of release, failure to comply with sex offender registration, Dec. 30, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Jessica M. Powers, 37, Wilton, operating under the influence, operating without a license, possession of schedule W drug, Dec. 30, Wilton Police Department.

Tina Robinson, 26, Farmington, operating while license suspended or revoked, Dec. 30, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.

Kyle R. Elliot, 23, Fayette, violation protection order, Jan. 1, 2020 Farmington Police Department.

Joshua A. White, 34, Wilton, operating under the influence, Jan. 1, $250 bail, Wilton Police Department.

Willie W. Zanders, 38, Airway Heights, Washington, operating without license, failure to register vehicle, theft of services, Jan. 1, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Emily McHugh, 21, Chesterville, operating under the influence, Jan. 2, $150 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel A. Marshall, 34, West Paris, warrant failure to appear, Jan. 3, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexander J. Stockbridge, 26, Chesterville, operating after suspension, Jan. 3, $300 bail, Farmington Police Department.

Clayton R. Sullivan, 45, New Castle, Colorado, operating under foreign license suspended or revoked, Jan. 3, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Paige L. Berry, 49, Weld, warrant misuse of identification, Jan. 3, Maine State Police.

Carrie T. Masse, 36, Temple, violation condition of release, Jan. 3, Farmington Police Department.

Michael E. Cox, 28, Turner, domestic violence criminal mischief, Jan. 4, $750 bail, Jay Police Department.

Heather Hellgren, 39, Temple, domestic violence assault, Jan. 6, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Kimberly S. Gordon, 52, Jay, domestic violence criminal mischief, aggravated reckless conduct, Jan. 6, Jay Police Department.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: