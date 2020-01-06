Fryeburg Academy’s Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center presents the Pihcintu Multicultural Chorus at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20.

Welcoming immigrant children from around the globe, the Pihcintu Multicultural Chorus helps restart young lives. War-torn villages, refugee camps, famine, and political turmoil were devastating realities for many of these young singers before being embraced by the warmth, companionship and harmony that Pihcintu provides. Portland, Maine, an ever-expanding international resettlement community, was fertile ground to bring together children from diverse backgrounds to sing as one. Con Fullam, award-winning producer, musician, and songwriter, combined his passion for music with a deep concern for the effect of world issues on children – creating the Chorus with the help of countless supporting souls from all walks of life.

This unique chorus of young women from Cambodia, China, Congo, El Salvador, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Uganda, Viet Nam, British West Indies, and Zambia, along with children whose families have been here for generations, have formed a powerful and permanent bond. Through the healing power of music, these vulnerable, yet brave, young women have learned to trust, hope and laugh again. The children and their music are transformative. Being in their presence is a life-enhancing experience and they touch the hearts of all who hear them!

This concert is presented in cooperation with the MLK Community Choir (directed by John Waldie and Greg Huang-Dale) and the Fryeburg Academy Chorus (directed by Mimi Rohlfing). Admission is free, but donations will be gratefully accepted. The LHE/PAC is located at 18 Bradley St., Fryeburg. Please call the box office at (207) 935-9232, or email [email protected] with any questions. For more information visit www.fryeburgacademy.org/pac.

