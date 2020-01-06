After letting a 3-0 lead slip away, the Twin City Thunder snuffed the Boston Bandits’ hopes for a complete comeback with Andrew Kurapov’s goal 48 seconds into overtime and a 4-3 victory in the USPHL Winter Showcase at New England Sports Center in Marlborough, Mass. on Monday.

After a scorless first period, Nicolas Poirier (power play), Nick Rashkovsky and John Kondub all found the back of the net a little over four minutes apart in the second period to stake the Thunder to a 3-0 lead.

Billy Hefferle sparked the Bandits’ rally with their first goal 23 seconds after Kondub’s. Jared Thomas’ shorthanded drew them within one 6:33 into the third, then Hefferle scored the tying goal on the power play with 1:27 remaining in regulation.

Kurapov (goal, two assists) provided the game-winner on the Thunder’s first shot of the overtime. It also gave the Thunder a 43-42 edge in shots for the game.

Both goalies, Twin City’s Alexander Kozic and Boston’s McLean Door, finished with 39 saves.

Boston was 1-for-9 on the power play and Twin City was 1-for-10 with the man advantage.

