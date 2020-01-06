LEWISTON — Lewiston Adult Education has more than 20 new classes in the winter-spring 2020 brochure that also includes opportunities to improve job skills, photography and language skills. The brochure will go out to all postal customers in Lewiston and Auburn.

Siad Shaleh and Abdullahi Abdi had a successful fall Somali language class and will return with Somali I and Somali II. Tina Brushwein will return with Rug Braiding I and Rug Braiding II. New students will get a supply list before they begin their first class.

Students interested in the construction training program will learn about workplace safety, hand and power tools, along with measuring, fractions and basic geometry. In order to be accepted into the program, students must take the Comprehensive Adult Student Assessment System test, or CASAS, before classes begin in March.

Those interested in becoming a CNA can also sign up for a CASAS exam. Once they take the exam, potential students can meet with a member of Lewiston Adult Education to review possible options regarding Earn While You Learn classes with private employers.

New classes include Fried Rice, Urban Line Dancing and Introduction to French. The semester also has a mix of new and returning classes with a spring focus, such as Raising Chickens and Ostrich Fern Fiddleheads.

Dawn Hartill will teach her Stand-Up Comedy Workshop in February. The comedian will help students craft their monologues for an upcoming performance at Guthrie’s Cafe, 115 Middle St.

Sun Journal photographer Russ Dillingham will teach a new, one-night class in which students will share their work. People who register for Photography Feedback must email pictures to Dillingham in advance of the class as part of a discussion about what succeeds and what does not in an image. Dillingham will show some of his work as part of the critiques to help participants find ways to improve their skills.

People looking to go to college or community college can sign up for the College Transition Program. It will start on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Lewiston Adult Education’s suite at the B Street Community Center, 57 Birch St.

The free program reviews reading, writing and math skills in a college-style setting. It will include an expanded focus on time management as well as finding and applying for scholarships. The 14-week session will have Tuesday and Thursday morning classes. Students will visit the University of Southern Maine’s Lewiston-Auburn College and Central Maine Community College.

A new math class in the winter-spring brochure can also help people prepare for classes after high school. Veteran educator and textbook author Jeff Morris will cover operations with whole numbers, fractions, decimals and percentages as part of Basic Math Review.

People can also register online at Lewiston Adult Education’s website, www.lewiston.maineadulted.org, or call the main office at 207-795-4141 for more information.

« Previous

Next »