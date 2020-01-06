AUBURN – Maine Event Comedy presents Worcester’s Jimmy Cash at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at Craft Brew Underground in Auburn. The show will also feature Al Christakis and Kathleen DeMarle.

Cash is a young, working-class man with an old soul. He draws from his experience as a father of a teenage daughter, an uncertain amount of stepchildren, and 15 years as a public school janitor. He performs all over Boston and New England including Nick’s Comedy Stop, The Woohaha Comedy Club, and the Comedy Attic.

Christakis hails from Cape Cod and was selected for the 2019 WOOtenanny and Portland Comedy Festivals. He’s performed at Laugh Boston, The Comedy Studio, and Empire Comedy Club. He also lends his talents to charitable causes with Funny 4 Funds.

Boston’s DeMarle shares tales of living with a one-eyed dog and the woes of being taller than the average American man. She’s performed in the Cleveland, Boston, and Charm City (Baltimore) comedy festivals.

The show is for ages 21-and-older; admission is pay-what-you-can. Craft Brew Underground is located at 34 Court Street in Auburn. It was voted the No. 1 Craft Beer Bar in Maine and offers more than 200 choices of craft beer, cider, and wine. For more information, call/text (207) 513-0742 or email [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: