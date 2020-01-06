Funds for badly needed senior housing that Maine voters overwhelmingly approved in 2015 – but had been blocked by former Gov. Paul LePage – were finally awarded on Monday by MaineHousing for seven projects.

The $14.5 million in bonds will help build 212 new affordable housing units for those 55 and older, according to a news release.

The bond, combined with other funding, will generate $45.8 million to build projects in Scarborough, Hartland, Ellsworth, Belfast and Farmington.

“These awards are another welcome step forward for older Mainers,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a news release. “The construction of these new homes, along with the repair and weatherization of existing homes, will ensure that more Maine seniors can live safely, comfortably, and with dignity as they age. I am proud to have signed these long-overdue, voter-approved bonds and look forward to the communities they help create.

Voters approved the bond by 69 percent in 2015, but former Gov. Paul LePage held up the release of the bonds, arguing that the bonds would help a select group of developers. LePage vetoed an attempt in the Legislature in 2017 that would have compelled him to release the funding. Mills released the funding in January, 2019, shortly after she took office, but it took a year to award the projects.

The funding was awarded to Developers Collaborative for projects in Scarborough, Ellsworth and Belfast; Housing Initiatives of New England for a separate development in Scarborough; Kennebec Valley Community Action Program for a project in Hartland; Avesta Housing for a Farmington development and Realty Resources for a second project in Belfast.

“Older Mainers need quality, accessible homes they can afford,” said Daniel Brennan, MaineHousing director, in a statement. “The need is substantial. We’re hitting the ground running in the new year and are looking forward to putting these funds to work.”

More than 9,000 low-income seniors are on waiting lists for affordable housing, according to the AARP of Maine.

This story will be updated.

