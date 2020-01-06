Jeremiah Daly walks down Pine Street in Lewiston on Monday afternoon to his Lisbon Street home with his dog, Sparky. “I walk everywhere so I put hand warmers in there with him so he stays warm and cozy.” The temperature reached 26 Monday and was expected to get as high as 31 Tuesday.  Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

