Jim Jackson of Auburn works with young ski racers while inspecting the giant slalom course at Black Mountain in Rumford on Sunday. Jackson and his son, Connor, coached 10 racers from the Lost Valley Racing Club team during the Maine Alpine Racing Association event for ages 6 to 13. Close to 150 racers from Maine-based teams competed.
Thatcher Riley of the Rumford-based Chisholm Alpine Race Team (CART) flies off the head wall during the giant slalom race at Black Mountain in Rumford on Sunday. Close to 150 racers from Maine-based teams competed during the Maine Alpine Racing Association (MARA) race that was open to children ages 6 to 13. Riley placed fourth in his age group after two runs on the course.
Olivia Tassinari of the Auburn-based Lost Valley Racing Club races down the Lower Androscoggin trail during the giant slalom race at Black Mountain in Rumford on Sunday. Close to 150 racers from Maine-based teams competed during the Maine Alpine Racing Association event for ages 6 to 13.
Lillian Ward, 8, of Greene rounds a gate during the the giant slalom race at Black Mountain in Rumford on Sunday. Close to 150 racers from Maine-based teams competed during the Maine Alpine Racing Association event for ages 6 to 13. Ward, a third-grader at Sherwood Heights Elementary School in Auburn, skis for the Gould Academy Competition Program.
Ellie Porter of the Auburn-based Lost Valley Racing Team races down the Lower Androscoggin trail during the giant slalom race at Black Mountain in Rumford on Sunday. Close to 150 racers from Maine-based teams competed during the Maine Alpine Racing Association event for ages 6 to 13.
Lillian Ward, 8, of Greene crosses the finish line during the the giant slalom race at Black Mountain in Rumford on Sunday. Close to 150 racers from Maine-based teams competed during the Maine Alpine Racing Association event for ages 6 to 13. Ward, a third-grader at Sherwood Heights Elementary School in Auburn, skis for the Gould Academy Competition Program.
Liam Folker, far right, of the Auburn-based Lost Valley Racing Club, earned a fourth-place ribbon in the giant slalom race at Black Mountain in Rumford on Sunday. Close to 150 racers from Maine-based teams competed during the Maine Alpine Racing Association event for ages 6 to 13. Standing on the podium are, from left, Tucker Lyons, Henry Sapak and Wynn Mendenhall. All four won top spots for boys younger than 8.