Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Joeb Turgeon, 46, of Poland, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 8:45 p.m. Sunday at 40 Pleasant St.

• Joshua Brown, 26, of Livermore Falls, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 8:56 p.m. Sunday at 32 Littlefield Road.

• Preston Townsend, 18, of Livermore Falls, on charges of domestic violence assault and terrorizing, 9:38 a.m. Monday at 14 Pine Ave.

• Roxanne Goupil, 41, of Greene, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 4:02 p.m. Monday on South Main Street in Mechanic Falls.

• Nicholas Bourgoin, 38, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, and charges of violating conditions of release and operating after suspension, 6:35 p.m. Monday on Turner Street in Auburn.

Auburn

• Ryan Blais, 29, of Auburn, on a charge of violating protection from abuse order, 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Washington Street.

Lewiston

• Justin Barefield, 40, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 7:23 p.m. Sunday at 719 Lisbon St.

• Kristina Nickerson, 28, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear and charges of violation of bail conditions and operating after suspension, 12:35 p.m. Monday at 81 Bartlett St.

• Jasmine Brewer, 25, of Lisbon Falls, on charges of violation of bail conditions and attachment of false plates, 2:36 p.m. Monday at 154 Bartlett St.

Accidents

Auburn

• A parked vehicle owned by Edward J. Reynolds, 51, of Auburn was struck by one that left the scene at 6:50 p.m. Thursday in the Home Depot parking lot at Mount Auburn Avenue. Reynolds’ 2012 Toyota received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Amber N. Goebel, 38, of Auburn struck a vehicle driven by Michelle A. Clements, 47, of Auburn at 7:30 a.m. Friday on Gamage Avenue. Goebel’s 2006 Hummer received minor damage and the 2017 GMC driven by Clements and owned by Michael Clements of Auburn received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Jocelyn C. Johnson, 35, of Auburn struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Dianne L. Cote, 56, of Auburn at 3:45 p.m. Friday at Union and Court streets. Johnson’s 2009 Saturn and the 2010 Toyota driven by Cote and owned by Personal Onsite Development in Auburn were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Derek S. David, 48, of Durham struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Murphy J. Goodman, 33, of Lewiston at 6:07 p.m. Friday while Murphy was stopped in traffic. Goodman’s vehicle was pushed forward into the rear of a vehicle driven by Ryan R. Pomerleau, 37, of Lewiston. The 2011 Mack truck driven by David and owned by United Parcel Service Inc. of Hammond, Indiana, received minor damage, while the 2018 Kia driven by Goodman and owned by Amy Goodman of Lewiston was towed and Pomerleau’s 2015 Ford received no damage.

• A vehicle driven by Ronald E. Simard, 72, of Auburn struck a vehicle driven by Cass V. Bartlett, 38, of Auburn at 11:54 a.m. Saturday on Minot Avenue. Simard’s 2006 Chevrolet and the 2012 Mini Cooper driven by Bartlett and owned by William Bartlett of Belfast received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Kevin L. Lowell, 36, of Mechanic Falls was struck by one that left the scene at 5:28 p.m. Saturday on Center Street. Lowell’s 2002 Saturn received functional damage.

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Jay T. Allen, 58, of South Portland struck one driven by Mardoche Kikobo, 20, of Greene at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot at 174 Blake St. Allen’s 2009 Ford received no damage, and the 2012 Honda driven by Kikobo and owned by Jennifer L. Weiner-Smith of Greene received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Mathieu R. Grenier, 31, of Auburn struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Sarah A. Cardinale, 45, of Wilton at 7:53 a.m. Thursday on Main Street while Cardinale was stopped in traffic. Cardinale’s vehicle was pushed into the rear of a vehicle driven by Melissa C. Pratt, 52, of Greene. The 2000 Ford driven by Grenier and owned by John Grenier of Lewiston received functional damage, while Cardinale’s 2007 Toyota was towed and Pratt’s 2006 Saab received minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Kristin M. Hinkley, 28, of South China struck one driven by Lolita P. Waters, 46, of Lewiston at 7:37 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Roopers Beverage on Sabattus Street. Hinkley’s 2011 Kia had no damage. The 2017 Nissan owned by Mathew Waters had functional damage.

