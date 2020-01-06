Would you ever consider reading a newspaper found in a public restroom? Plunk your suitcase on a hotel bed? Slide your hand along a banister in a public place? If any of these thoughts made you cringe and run for your face mask and hand sanitizer, you may be a germophobe. And who can blame you? There’s a lot of nastiness out there just dying to make you sick. We’d like to hear more about what you do to limit contact with germs when you’re out and about and what situations best represent worst case scenarios. Send your sanitized thoughts to staff writer Mark LaFlamme at m[email protected] or call 689-2876. We’d shake your hand to seal the deal, but we know you don’t like that.

