LIVERMORE FALLS — The Treat Memorial Library Book Group is continuing its 10-part series, Books are Funny Like That, this year.

The group will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, to discuss “In Such Good Company” by Carol Burnett, a memoir about her time on her variety show. Those who wish a copy should notify staff.

Other events to continue in January include:

Preschool Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, featuring picture books, activities and a craft to take home every week.

The knit/crochet group, Lost my Stitches, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Cozy socks are a recent project of the group. Members may also choose to work on their own personal projects. Those who have questions about knitting or crocheting are invited.

The LEGO Club at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. The challenge will be the wheel of projects — spin the big wheel of ideas and build whatever it lands on. LEGO creations are displayed in the library until the next meeting.

Ron Witham from 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, answer answering questions about becoming a census taker. He will help anyone interested through the application process.

The library will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 21, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

For more information, call the library at 207-897-3631 or pick up the activities calendar at the circulation desk. Access the 3M Cloud Library through the online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/. Follow on Facebook and Twitter (@TreatMemLibrary).

« Previous

Next »