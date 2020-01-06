POTSDAM, N.Y. — The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named two local students to the President’s List, in recognition of their academic excellence in the fall 2019 semester.
Emma Matusovich, New Gloucester, is majoring in music business.
David Rich, Norway, is majoring in business administration.
To achieve the President’s List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
