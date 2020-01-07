WINTHROP — Author, photographer and historian Jeffrey Ryan will read from and discuss his book, “Appalachian Odyssey,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Bailey Public Library. The event is the first in a 10-part series that will explore outdoor recreation. The series will run until October.

The book recounts Ryan’s three-decade and 2,100-mile journey on the Appalachian Trail using history, visuals and storytelling. Ryan, who climbed Maine’s highest 50 mountains in one year, was born and raised in Maine. He has written several books about his outdoor exploits, his fascination with hiking trails and the people and places found just off the beaten path.

“Appalachian Odyssey” was hailed by the executive editor of National Geographic as “a classic of nature and travel writing.” His books are known for weaving history into walks across contemporary landscapes. When Ryan isn’t trekking, chasing down a great story or spinning yarns from his keyboard, he enjoys sharing his adventures with audiences who love the outdoors.

The event is free and open to the public. The Bailey Public Library is at 39 Bowdoin St. For more information, call the library at 207-377-8673.

