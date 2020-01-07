Pine Cone Chapter 26 to meet

AUBURN — Pine Cone Chapter 26, Order of the Eastern Star, will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Masonic Hall, 1021 Turner St., Auburn.

The chapter will renew the obligation, the landmarks will be read, the associate conductress will give her lecture and the secretary will read the general information on the Grand Chapter Charity Fund.

Refreshments will be served in the dining hall following the meeting by Jocelyne and Brett Jervis, PGP.

All Eastern Star members are welcome.

Daughters of Isabella to honor long-time members

RUMFORD — St. Timothy’s Circle 504, Daughters of Isabella, will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Holy Savior Parish Hall. Chairwomen for the meeting are Terry Umbro and Jean Wikens. Committee members are Jennifer Kreckel, Druscilla Breton and Patricia Hopkins.

The following will be congratulated on their 25-year-plus membership with the Daughters of Isabella: December, Theresa Vaillancourt, 35 years; and January, Joan Lepage, 51 years, and Rita Perry, 53 years.

Membership dues are due for 2020. All dues should be paid in full by March 31 for all existing members. Daughters may pay at the monthly meeting or mail a $15 check payable to the Daughters of Isabella to Financial Secretary Kelly Beauchesne, 16 Cedar Lane, Rumford, ME 04276.

Wilton Day Homemakers to make crafts

WILTON — Wilton Day Homemakers will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at St Luke’s Church, High Street, for a craft day. Members will make seasonal crafts for Pinewood Terrace. Anyone interested in joining them is welcome to attend.

Historical Society to hold annual meeting

NEW GLOUCESTER — The 2020 annual meeting of the New Gloucester Historical Society will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the New Gloucester Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road, Rte. 231. All members are asked to attend.

Chaplain to be speaker at Rotary Lunch Club

AUBURN — Chaplain Eddie “Greyfox” Burgess will address the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Lunch Club meeting, which will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Village Inn, 165 High St.

Burgess came to Lewiston in 2000 with AmeriCorps. He also responded to hate crimes with the Red Cross on a local level prior to going to New York with AmeriCorps. His service included responding to the 9-11 terror attacks.

His brother, Alan Burgess, who died as a street patrol resource in Mosul, Iraq, was the inspiration for Burgess to establish the Pierce Street Resource Center in his memory. Burgess became a certified chaplain and completed school with multiple degrees. He was a board member of the Visible Community and Many and One Coalition, which worked on cultural issues. He was the cultural education director at the YWCA and the youth teen center specialist at the YMCA.

Lunch is available for $14. Guests and visiting Rotarians are always welcome. For more information, visit www.lewistonauburnrotary.org, www.facebook.com/lewistonmainerotary/ or call Club President Celeste Yakawonis at 207-713-7111.

