The featured artist for January in the Auburn Gritty’s Art and Ale window is model Emily Wood. Wood, a Maine native, feels inspired by her home state to get creative with her pieces and place herself as a character in her art. She feels most at home in nature and depicts herself in beautiful scenes around New England. She developed a love for modeling in her early 30s and likes being able to incorporate her love of nature with modeling and photography. On display is her work with J. Mulcahy Photography as well as an anonymous photographer. For purchase, information or to inquire about displaying work, contact [email protected]

