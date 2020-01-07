The Gaslight Theater, Maine’s oldest continuously operating community theater, announces auditions for their first production of Maine’s bicentennial year. The theater will will open the season on March 13 with “Last Gas” by Maine native John Cariani, directed by Lucille Rioux. Auditions will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, and Monday, Jan. 27, at Hallowell City Hall Auditorium.

Nat Paradis is a Red Sox loving part-time dad who manages Paradis’ Last Convenient Store, the last convenient place to get gas—or anything—before the Canadian border to the north and the North Maine Woods to the west. When an old flame returns to town, Nat gets a chance to rekindle a romance he gave up on years ago. But sparks fly as he’s forced to choose between new love and old. LAST GAS takes a hilarious and heart-breakingly hard look at love lost and found, and at what it means to “get back to happy.”

Gaslight Theater is located at Hallowell City Hall, Hallowell. For more information, call (207) 626-3698.

