1. Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Vladimir Putin, Bashar al-Assad and England’s prime minister sail off into the sunset, never to be heard from again.

2. All the people Trump fired (maybe the only honest ones) come back and run the country.

3. Get rid of all political parties forever.

4. Send all congressmen home to savor their millions while people are starving and homeless. Maybe, if Trump released his taxes, the problems above could be alleviated.

5. The memoirs of most congressmen, if they only told the truth, could fit into Reader’s Digest.

6. Clean out Central America and let the people go home to a safe and productive atmosphere.

7. May all the despots be eliminated, so that their people can at least enjoy the basic necessities of life.

8. Reduce the power of our “king.”

9. I think Trump has alienated most of the countries of the world. Maybe he’ll try to do the same with the penguins, polar bears and whales, since he is smarter than scientists about climate change.

10. Finally, end all wars. Eliminate all terrorist groups so that there might be peace, to men of goodwill.

George Ferguson, Sabattus

