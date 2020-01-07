POLAND — The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office answered 560 calls between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. in 2019, a 70 percent increase from 2018, Town Manager Matthew Garside told selectmen Tuesday night.

There were 330 calls answered in that time period in 2018, he said.

The town contracts with the Sheriff’s Office for a deputy to patrol from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week. At other times, deputies are called to respond.

Voters will be asked at the annual town meeting in April whether they want to have 24/7 coverage by the Sheriff’s Department.

According to figures presented last fall, it was estimated that adding two more deputies would cost $179,000, bringing the total to $413,000 annually.

Garside said it would mean an $11 tax increase on property valued at $150,000.

Garside, who was instructed by selectpersons to get the call numbers, said 133 of the 2019 calls were to assist the Fire Rescue Department with medical emergencies or accidents. He said he’d find out what types of crimes were involved in the remaining 427 calls.

In other matters:

• Garside commended Public Works employee Mike Archer, who “conducted some major engine repairs” on a truck, saving the town about $5,000.

• Announced signs are posted on Megquire Hilll Road warning drivers to watch out for pedestrians.

Announced the town budget workshop will held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Fire Rescue Building.

