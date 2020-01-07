MONMOUTH — Before there was Netflix, Hulu and cable TV, families would crowd around the radio to listen to their favorite shows. The Monmouth Community Players invite audiences to take a trip into the 1960s and experience a live radio show in the fourth annual production of “When Radio Was King” for one weekend: Friday through Sunday, Feb. 7 to 9. The production is being directed by Josie French of Lewiston.

The audience can expect to see an authentic old-time radio show, complete with old vaudeville comedy routines, sketches and commercials, including sound effects — just like they would experience if they were in the audience of a real radio program. If you had a problem would it compare to those of Helen Trent or do you, perhaps, wonder what is behind the creaking door? Can you solve the 5 Minute Mystery? Come see us as we present these and other sketches and entertain you with some of the beautiful songs of the era.

The cast is a mixture of vocal and comedic talent, ages ranging from 13 to over 70, consisting of Andy Tolman, Elaine Hanish, Ann Fairchild, Colleen Mahan, Josh Oaks, Savannah Leavitt, Meredith and Shane Stevens, Zach Hodge, Danny Gay, Dan Allard, Megan Record, Jane Mitchell, Karen Lipovsky, Jeff Fairfield, Nancy Kenneally, Kathryn Ross, Cindy Dunham, Brittany Bazinet and Josie French.

The show will be performed at the historic Cumston Hall in downtown Monmouth. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $14 for general admission and $12 for students and seniors. To order tickets or for more information, visit MCP’s website at http://www.monmouthcommunityplayers.org, or call 207-370-9566.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: