NASHVILLE, Tenn. — David Pastrnak scored for the third consecutive game, Tuukka Rask made 34 saves and the Boston Bruins beat the Nashville Predators 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Danton Heinen, Patrice Bergeron, Chris Wagner, David Krejci and Charlie Coyle also scored for the Bruins, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Filip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund scored for Nashville, which has lost 5 of 6. Pekka Rinne finished with 30 saves.

New Nashville coach John Hynes lost his debut. Hynes replaced Peter Laviolette, who was fired Monday after 5 1/2 seasons as head coach.

Pastrnak scored the game’s first goal at 1:36 of the opening period.

Driving down the right side, Pastrnak fired a slap shot from just above the faceoff dot past Rinne on the glove side.

Pastrnak extended his point scoring streak to 11.

Heinen made it 2-0 at 8:21 of the second.

From the high slot, Heinen sent a shot by Predators defenseman Matt Irwin, who slid in an attempt to block the shot, which beat Rinne high to the far side for his seventh of the season.

Forsberg cut the Boston lead in half at 10:54 of the second.

With the Predators on a five-on-three power play, Forsberg’s shot from the high slot squeezed between Rask’s right arm and body.

Predators captain Roman Josi assisted on the goal. Josi has points in 11 consecutive games. It’s the longest point streak by a defenseman in the NHL this season

Bergeron’s power-play goal at 17:42 of the second restored Boston’s two-goal lead and Wagner scored his first goal in a month at 2:51 of the third.

Granlund scored a power-play goal at 18:06 of the third, but Krejci and Coyle scored 22 seconds apart to conclude the scoring.

COYOTES 5, PANTHERS 2: Taylor Hall scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and visiting Arizona won its fourth straight game.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson had a goal and two assists, and Lawson Crouse, Carl Soderberg and Christian Dvorak also scored for the Coyotes. Phil Kessel added two assists and Adin Hill stopped 37 shots in his first start of the season.

Mike Hoffman and Noel Acciari had the goals for the Panthers. Chris Driedger made 32 saves in his second consecutive start.

HURRICANES 5, FLYERS 4: Dougie Hamilton scored 1:56 into overtime on a shot between goalie Brian Elliott’s pads to lift Carolina to a win at home.

Warren Foegele, Jake Gardiner, Lucas Wallmark and Joel Edmundson scored for the Hurricanes, who bounced back from a two-goal, first-period deficit with four straight goals, then squandered a two-goal, second-period lead.

Travis Konecny, Michael Raffl, Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Travis Sanheim scored for Philadelphia, which lost its fourth straight and dropped 5 of 6 on a trip that concluded Tuesday.

LIGHTNING 9, CANUCKS 2: Carter Verhaeghe had his first career hat trick and host Tampa Bay scored three times in less than a minute to finish a six-goal second period in winning its eighth straight.

Verhaeghe, Tyler Johnson, Steven Stamkos, Alex Killorn, Nikita Kucherov and Erik Cernak all scored in the second – helping the Lightning match a team record for goals in a period, chase goaltender Jacob Markstrom and end the Canucks’ seven-game winning streak.

ISLANDERS 4, DEVILS 3: Anders Lee scored with 51 seconds left in overtime as New York won at Newark, New Jersey.

Casey Cizikas, Jordan Eberle, Tom Kuhnhackl also scored for the Islanders. Thomas Greiss made 32 saves for the Islanders, including one on defenseman Sami Vatanen on a three-on-one break in overtime.

P.K. Subban, Nico Hischier and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Devils, who were looking for their second win over the Islanders in less than a week.

CAPITALS 6, SENATORS 1: T.J. Oshie and Alex Ovechkin each scored two goals as Washington won at home.

Oshie, who scored the tying goal in Sunday’s wild comeback win over San Jose, tied the game at one as Washington, which has won three straight, scored six unanswered goals after Artem Anisimov gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 5:40 of the first period.

Ottawa has lost five straight, its second five-game skid of the season.

RANGERS 5, AVALANCHE 3: Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots to win his NHL debut, and New York won at home.

Mika Zibanejad and Ryan Strome each had a goal and an assist, and Chris Kreider and Brady Skjei also scored for New York. Jesper Fast had three assists and Tony DeAngelo added two.

Shesterkin was 15-4-3 with a 1.93 goals-against average and three shutouts in 23 games with Hartford of the AHL in his first season in North America. The 24-year-old Russian, called up on Monday, was a fourth-round pick by the Rangers in the 2014 draft.

BLUES 3, SHARKS 2: David Perron scored his 18th goal of the season and Jordan Binnington stopped 28 shots, leading St. Louis over visiting San Jose.

ler Bozak and Ivan Barbashev also scored for St. Louis, which has won six straight at home. Timo Meier and Erik Karlsson notched San Jose’s goals.

