AUBURN – Annette M. LaPointe, 92, a resident of Turner, passed away Sunday, December 29, at Clover Manor in Auburn, Maine. She was born June 19th, 1927 in Hardwick, Vermont, the daughter of Napoleon and Mary (David) Dupuis.Annette was employed at Bates Mill in Lewiston where she met her husband of 40 years, Emile LaPointe. They were married on May 7, 1949 and moved to Turner. After Emile’s death in December 1989 Annette stayed at their home in Turner.Throughout her work life she was employed at Bates Mill, Clark Shoe and other shoe manufacturing companies. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, knitting and crocheting. Camping at Long Lake in Naples, was a favorite pass time for Annette and Emile. She is survived by: daughters Jeannette Hiscock and husband Ronald of Turner, Rita Nadeau and husband Real, of York, and son Raymond LaPointe and wife Vera of Matthews, NC., five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Annette was predeceased by her parents, husband Emile, nine brothers and sisters.A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Maine Veterans Cemetary, Augusta, Maine. She will be laid to rest with her husband, Emile LaPointe, a WWII Veteran. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

