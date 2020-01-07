BIDDEFORD – Harriet Shapiro Passerman, 82, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2020 at Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford, Maine surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Eva and George Shapiro in Haverhill, MA on January 22, 1937. Shortly after Harriet’s birth, The Shapiro family moved to Auburn, Maine. Harriet graduated from Edward Little High School where she was awarded a trophy for outstanding Senior in her class. Harriet later graduated from Goucher College in 1958. While there, she met her future husband, Steven. Shortly thereafter, Steve and Harriet moved to Maine, where they raised their children in the Lewiston/Auburn area.Harriet had a successful career with Maine Public Broadcasting System where she produced several award winning programs, including So You Think You Know Maine, Bernard Langlais the Sculptor, and Maine Survivors Remember The Holocaust, a documentary that received the prestigious Boston/New England Emmy Award.Upon retirement, Harriet and Steve moved to Kennebunk, where Harriet enjoyed writing and publishing three children’s books, one for each of her beloved grandchildren.Harriet is survived by her husband of 62 years, Steve, of Kennebunk, daughter Toni of Scarborough, son David and his wife Gina of Perkasie, PA, daughter Shari Turner and her husband Merrick of Needham, MA, and son Charles of Portland. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Evan and Sarabeth Turner, and Dana Passerman.Funeral services will be held at Temple Bet Ha’am, 81 Westbrook St., South Portland, Maine on Thursday, January 9th at 11:00 a.m. with a burial to follow at Children of Israel Cemetery, Haverhill, MA. A Shiva service will be held at 6:00 p.m. that evening at the family home at 74 Old Port Road, Kennebunk. Additionally, a gathering will be held on Friday, January 10th at 6:00 p.m., again at the family home in Kennebunk.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Karl C. Sze Fund and mailed to Maine Medical Center, Philanthropy Dept.,22 Bramhall St.,Portland, Maine 04102, or to Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress,20 BurlingtonMall Road #261,Burlington, MA 01803.

