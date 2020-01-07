AUBURN – Louise Rose Marie Desjardins, 81, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 in Falmouth. The daughter of Bernard J. and Florence M. (Pelletier) Devost, she was born on June 6, 1938 in Berlin, NH. Louise graduated from Groveton High School, Groveton, New Hampshire in 1956. After graduating she enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where she worked in the infirmary for three years and received an honorable discharge.

While raising her three daughters, she attended Central Maine General School of Nursing and then went on to St. Joseph’s college earning a Bachelor of Science in Professional Arts. Being a very loving and nurturing person, she worked as an RN for twenty years at CMMC in Lewiston in the emergency department. She was a very dedicated emergency trauma nurse. She finished her nursing career at Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford and then Stevens Memorial in South Paris.

When Louise retired the caring never stopped and she volunteered doing hospice work at D’Youville nursing home. She has always had a very positive attitude and quite a sense of humor. She loved her daughters and that love shown brightly and never diminished. It is a beautiful legacy her daughters and grandchildren carry with them.

Louise is survived by her three daughters Leslie Fournier and her husband Tony, Gayle Desjardins and her husband Gary Smith, Karyn Blouin and her husband Jim. Four grandchildren Maria Price and husband Kevin, Julia Fournier and her fiancé Walter Stover, Abigail Blouin and Katie Blouin and two great grandchildren Sonny Stover and Sophia Price.

Her family would like to thank Home Instead for their care. A special thank you to the wonderful, caring administration and staff at Sedgewood Commons for their outstanding care for our mom and all their clients.

Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10 AM- 12 PM at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. Portland. A Memorial Service with Military Honors will follow at the funeral home at 12:00 PM. Interment will take place at a later date in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Berlin N.H.

Please visit www.athutchins.com to view Louise’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.

