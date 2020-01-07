TOGUS – Walter T. Reed Sr., 89, of Oxford died Friday, January 3, 2020. He was born in Greene, April 12, 1930 the son of Norman and Myra Gray Reed. He attended local schools and at the age of 14 started working at Jordan’s Saw Mill in Mechanic Falls and C W Mill. He entered the service as a Marine in October 1951 at Camp Lejeune for training. In May 1952 he went to Korea and fought for his country on the front lines in the 1st and 7th Marine Infantry. Due to an injury he was honorably discharged in 1953 as a Lance Corporal after 2 years of service. He stayed in the Marines for 6 more years in the reserves. On March 18, 1954 he married Eleanor Maxine Chick, who passed away August 24, 1980.After the mills closed, he started working at local shoe shops, Francine Shoe, then Miller Shoe for over 35 years until they closed in 1984. He then went to help and work for his son Walter Jr. and his wife Jody in Jay at Tri Town Bowling Center until 1994 when they moved back to Oxford where he worked as a greeter at Walmart for 20 years before retiring in 2014. Walter was a member of the American Legion in South Paris for many years. He enjoyed country western music. His favorite activity was bowling. He was captain of the Miller Shoe bowling team in the 1970’s and early 80’s and was most proud of being senior HDC men’s doubles state champion in 1990. He loved playing cribbage, bingo and going to the casino. He was the Red Sox biggest fan, win or lose. He also loved to fish.Survivors include his children Walter Jr. and his wife Jody, Stephen and his wife Kathy, twins Dianna McAllister and Debbie Wilson and his youngest son Allen. Five grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Two sisters-in-law Barbara Reed and Cecile Reed. He was predeceased by his wife; brothers Erlon, Ken and Milton Reed; a half-brother Donald Robbins; 2 sisters Almyra Thyng and Laura Chambers; and a granddaughter Amanda Reed Lewis. A time of visitation will be held Saturday, January 11th from 1-2 pm with a service to follow at 2 pm at Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main Street, Oxford. Spring interment with military honors will be at Riverside Annex Cemetery, South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com In lieu of flowers those who wish may make donations in his memory to Hospice at Maine Veterans Administration Center, Togus, ME.

