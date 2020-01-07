LEWISTON – Bernard (“Bud”) Ricker passed away January 5, 2020 in Lewiston. Bud was born to Bernard and Margaret Ricker on May 29, 1928 and lived in Lewiston for his entire life. Bud served in the Army during World War II and was a long-time employee of the Lewiston Sun Journal. Bud was a devout Catholic and active member of the former St. Patrick’s Church in Lewiston.Bud was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Mildred “Trudy” Ricker, and by his two sisters Mary Booth and Geraldine Ricker. He was well loved and will be dearly missed.He is survived by two daughters, Barbara Ricker (Maureen) of Windham, Debora Cleveland (John) of Auburn, and by two grandsons, Nathan Cleveland (Kendra) of Stoughton, MA and Benjamin Cleveland (Sophia) of Portland as well as many loving nieces, nephews and friends.Visitation will be held at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home on Wednesday, 2 – 4 PM & 6 – 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, 11 AM, at Holy Family Church. Interment in the Spring, Mt. Hope Cemetery. Donations, condolences, and a tribute video may be found online www.albert-burpee.com . Albert & Burpee Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to The Auburn Public Library Children’s Department, Attn: Director of Development, 49 Spring Street, Auburn, ME 04210.

