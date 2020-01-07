AUBURN – Mr. Fernand A. Baril 91, passed away peacefully on December 31st at Androscoggin Hospice Home in Auburn, after a long struggle with COPD and Cancer.

Fernand was born in Lewiston on June 7, 1928, the son of Elphege and Marie Louise Gosselin Baril. He was a lifelong resident of Lewiston and attended the local schools.

On June 18, 1949 he married Jacqueline Bilodeau, they recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with family and friends.

Fernand was employed at Clark shoe, Rock Maple Wood Heel, Advanced Heel and Country Kitchen Bakery, retiring from the latter in 1991. He was a member of Holy Cross Church, The Holy Cross Seniors and the Passe Temp Club in Lewiston. He loved to dance in his younger years and always enjoyed a game of cards with family, friends, and grandchildren.

Fernand is predeceased by his parents, three brothers, Antonio, Arthur, and Lucien, and four sisters, Jeanne Labonte, Blanche Gendron, Therese Labonte and Lucienne Godbout.

He is survived by his wife and three sons; Gerard and wife Linda of Carrabassett Valley, Norman and partner Bertha Martinez of Lewiston, and Ronald and wife Rebecca of Minot. Five grandchildren; Brian and wife Michelle of Goffstown, NH, Amanda Krasa and husband Kyle of Pebble Beach, CA, Adam Baril and wife Megan of South Paris, Audrey Brown and husband Peter of Poland, and Alyssa Lamphear and husband David of Chicago, IL. Four great grandchildren; Samantha Baril, Jonah Krasa, Phoebe and Sabrina Brown. Also his brother, Roger in California, along with several nieces and nephews.

Visitation is being held on Thursday January 9th, 2020 from 5-8pm at The Fortin Group Funeral Home, 70 Horton Street in Lewiston and a Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday January 10th, 2020 at 1pm at Holy Cross Church, 1080 Lisbon Street in Lewiston followed by internment at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation for the tender and loving care Fernand received from all who attended him during his brief admission to Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group 70 Horton St. Lewiston ME.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Androscoggin Hospice

House in Auburn.

