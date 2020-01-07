SCARBOROUGH – Hazel Doiron Shorey, 64, a resident of North Yarmouth, formerly of Jay and Livermore, passed away, Sunday, January 5, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 3, 1955 in Farmington, the daughter of John Brown and Ruth (Fletcher) Brown. She was a 1974 graduate of Jay High School, and received her Associates in Early Childhood Education from the University of Maine Farmington. Hazel worked as an Ed Tech at Mount Blue Schools. On October 3, 1980 she married Darrell Doiron and they enjoyed 20 years together before his passing on June 22, 2001. She later met and married her husband of 13 years, Jeff Shorey on September 23, 2006. Hazel was a member of the North Yarmouth Congregational Church. She enjoyed the outdoors, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, hiking, fishing, gardening and bird watching. She is survived by her husband, Jeff Shorey of North Yarmouth, her children, Jessie Doiron and partner Mia of Litchfield, Colleen Drake and husband Douglas of Starks, Elizabeth Managan and husband Nicholas of Waterbury, VT, and Mathew Shorey of State College, PA., 7 grandchildren, Kayla, Abby and Ethan Drake, Henry and Rosalie Managan, Taylor Aspinall and Dominick Reed; her siblings, Bonny Trask and husband Jeff of Jay, Susan Dolan and husband Tom of Topsham, Maxine Brown and husband Dennis of Wilton, Deborah Dubord and husband Gary of Fayette, Carolyn Greeley and husband Steve of Mount Vernon, John Brown and wife Theresa of Wilton, and Alvira Brown of Mount Vernon, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband Darrell Doiron. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.comA “Celebration of Life Service” will be held 11 a.m., at the North Yarmouth Congregational Church, 3 Gray Road, North Yarmouth, Maine. Visiting hours will be held 4-7 PM, on Friday, January 10, at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine

