FARMINGTON – Richard “Buddy” York, Jr., 86, a resident of Jay, passed away Thursday, January 2nd at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. He was born January 9, 1933, in Wilton, one of 4 children born to Richard York, Sr. and Helen (Buchanan) York. Buddy’s youth was spent on Walker Hill in Wilton and he enjoyed relating all the great memories to any listening ear, especially grandchildren. He was a Boy Scout and enjoyed fishing and hunting, bagging his first deer at 16 years old, a 240 pound buck, in 1949. Buddy graduated from Wilton Academy, class of 1951, then went to work at Norwock Shoe in North Jay. In 1953, he was drafted into the Army and served during the Korean Conflict. When he was discharged he returned to Norwock Shoe until 1966 when he went to work at International Paper as a wrapper operator. He retired from IP in August of 1996 after 30 years. On October 15, 1989, he married Beverly D. Gauthier in Auburn. He was predeceased by his parents Richard and Helen York, a sister Maxine Swett, a brother Ronald, the mother of his children, Louise York, a step-daughter, Debra Laplante, and father and mother-in-law, Delmont and Eleanor Davenport . He is survived by his wife Beverly D. York of Jay, a blended family of his 4 children, Greg (Wanda), Dennis (Linda), Debra (Pat) and Jeffrey (Alycia) and 4 step children, Ronald (Kathy), Raymond (Angie), Tracy (Andy) and Heidi (Neal), his sister, Noreen Cummings, brother-in-law, Durwood Swett, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, former coworkers and friends. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.finleyfuneralhome.com.Funeral services with full military honors will be held 10AM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation will be held 4-7 PM Friday, January 17th at the funeral home. Interment in the spring at Lakeview Cemetery, Route 2, Wilton, Maine.The family has designated Tunnel to Towers Foundation for memorial contributions: Tunnel to Towers,2361 Hylan Blvd,Staten Island, NY 10306

