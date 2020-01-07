SOUTH PARIS — The Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce is looking for nominations for business and community awards recognizing the best of the best in Oxford Hills.
Business of the Year: Criteria for the award includes excellence in one or more of the following areas: dynamic products or services, contributions to the Oxford Hills region and community, market share, noteworthy industry achievements and dedication to the well-being of its employees and associates. Eligibility: Oxford Hills Chamber members only.
Employee of the Year: This distinction is awarded to an individual who displays outstanding work ethic, a cooperative nature among fellow employees and contributes to the success of the company. Eligibility: Oxford Hills Chamber members only.
Rising Star of the Year: This distinction is awarded to a business owner or employee who is “up and coming” and is positively contributing to make the Oxford Hills region an exciting and dynamic place to live and work. Eligibility: Oxford Hills Chamber members only.
Community Service Award: The distinction is awarded to an individual who has provided outstanding community service to the Oxford Hills region over an extended period of time. Eligibility: Any resident of the Oxford Hills.
The deadline for submissions is Feb. 14. For a nomination form, contact the chamber at 743-2281.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Let’s Give Surrendering a Chance
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Briefly
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Jan. 8
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Middle school teams shine at state LEGO competition
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Irene Parent