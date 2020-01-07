FARMINGTON — Franklin Savings Bank Vice President and Controller Pamala Dixon has been promoted to senior vice president and chief financial officer.

Dixon, who has served as the bank’s treasurer since 2016, continues to be responsible for executing the bank’s financial strategy and balance sheet management while overseeing the company’s accounting department. Dixon has been with Franklin since 2007.

Prior to that, she served as a senior bank examiner with the Bureau of Financial Institutions.

Dixon lives in Vienna with her husband and two children. She recently served as the president of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce and continues on its board of directors.

Dixon is a graduate of the University of Maine and the American Bankers Association’s Stonier National Graduate School of Banking.

