Samantha Hart, 15, plays her baritone saxophone during jazz band practice Tuesday at Edward Little High School in Auburn. Fourteen students practiced together before band director Bill Buzza used separate rooms within the band room to isolate sounds so he could work with one group of instrument players at a time. Hart, a sophomore, and members of the jazz band will host the Maine Music Educators Association District II Jazz Festival from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Feb. 27 at the high school. The District II Instrumental Festival in scheduled for Jan. 10-11 at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School in Paris. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal