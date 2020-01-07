Arrests

Auburn

• Heather Todd, 34, of Mexico, on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 7:48 p.m. Monday at Walmart.

• Stephanie Hesketh, 34, of Lewiston, on a charge of probation violation, 11:30 a.m Tuesday at 1777 Washington St.

• Hollie Skolfield, 33, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for probation violation, 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at 1777 Washington St.

• Garrett Romagna, 21, of Lewiston, on a charge of probation violation, 5:05 p.m. Tuesday at the Auburn Police Department.

Lewiston

• Holly Fanjoy, 24, of Auburn, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 1:23 a.m. Tuesday at Russell and East streets.

• Erica McNinch, 37, of Lewiston, on charges of disorderly conduct and threatening display of a weapon, 9:29 a.m. Tuesday on Lisbon Street.

• Chad Pomerleau, 35, of Lisbon, on a charge of violation of bail conditions, 11:56 a.m. Tuesday at 347 Park St.

• John Wyman, 47, of Lewiston, on a charge of probation violation, 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at 88 Bartlett St.

• Donald Bourget, 46, of Lewiston, on a charge of criminal trespassing, 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at 300 Main St.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Damien J. Roakes, 21, of Otisfield struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Joseph D. Bergeron, 42, of Auburn at 1:57 p.m. Sunday on Court Street while Bergeron was stopped in traffic. The 2000 Dodge driven by Roakes and owned by Catherine F. Roakes of Oxford was towed and the 2017 Ford driven by Bergeron and owned by Daniel F. Bergeron of Auburn received minor damage.

