Major League Baseball said Tuesday it will investigate the Boston Red Sox for allegedly stealing signs electronically during their 2018 championship season, according to a report from The Athletic.

Three people who spoke to The Athletic under the condition of anonymity and were with the Red Sox in 2018 said that “during that regular season, at least some players visited the video replay room during games to learn the sign sequence opponents were using.”

The report says that the system was only used during the regular season, in which the Red Sox won a franchise record 108 games, but “did not appear to be effective or viable” during the postseason, when opponents were leery enough to change their sign sequences.

MLB said it will investigate the matter.

“The Commissioner made clear in a September 15, 2017 memorandum to clubs how seriously he would take any future violation of the regulations regarding use of electronic equipment or the inappropriate use of the video replay room,” MLB said in a statement to The Athletic. “Given these allegations, MLB will commence an investigation into this matter.”

These illegal sign-stealing allegations are the second case against a recent World Series champion, as MLB continues to investigate the Astros’ operation in 2017, and both implicate Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who was a bench coach with the Astros in 2017 before joining the Red Sox in 2018. The Athletic had previously reported that Cora played a “key role” in devising the Astros’ system in 2017.

The Athletic’s report detailed the Red Sox’ system, in which a staff member in the team’s video replay room would tell a player a certain sign sequence, and then that player would return to the dugout and deliver the message on foot. That information would be relayed to a baserunner, who would watch the catcher’s signs and tell the hitter what’s coming with body movements.

“It’s cheating,” a member of the 2018 Red Sox told The Athletic. “Because if you’re using a camera to zoom in on the crotch of the catcher, to break down the sign system, and then take that information and give it out to the runner, then he doesn’t have to steal it.”

The Red Sox responded to questions about The Athletic’s report in a statement: “We were recently made aware of allegations suggesting the inappropriate use of our video replay room. We take these allegations seriously and will fully cooperate with MLB as they investigate the matter.”

Reached Tuesday morning, Cora declined comment.

“I know you have a job to do and you have to ask the question, but out of respect for the investigation that MLB has and the Astros, I’m not going to answer the question,” Cora said.

