SABATTUS – The town is more than 4% under expected expenditures, Town Manager Anthony Ward told selectmen Tuesday night.

Selectman Guy Desjardins said the board requested to see an updated list of spending from each department.

“There’s no surprise that way,” Ward said.

Exactly,” said Desjardins. “And we’re more informed.”

Ward said he would have an updated list of expenditures for the first meeting of every quarter.

“Each department takes its budget seriously,” Ward added, but it’s important to make sure the town is “overall operating within our means.”

The board also discussed adding health insurance coverage for domestic partners to town employees’ health insurance plans.

“The board has never voted to allow domestic partners to be insured through our health insurance,” Ward said.

He asked the board if they want to start because a new employee requested it.

“It’s a good benefit for our employees,” Ward said.

Desjardins said he is not against the idea, but needs more time to think about and discuss the topic. The board voted to table to issue to their next meeting.

The board also discussed sand and salt use on town roads. Ward said the Public Works Department is interested in purchasing sensors that would detect what materials should be used on roads at different times and temperatures.

Ward said they are about $400 to $600.

“We want people to know that we are being proactive, and we are taking action,” board Chairman Jean Paul Curran said.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: