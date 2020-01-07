SABATTUS — RSU 4 students from Sabattus Primary School are participating in the WinterKids Winter Games for January. Students compete in a four-week series of outdoor physical activity and nutrition challenges designed to help them be active in the winter and learn healthy habits.

Each school is encouraged to involve volunteers, parents, healthy eating and active living organizations in their community and hold a winter carnival to close out the month’s events. This year’s WinterKids Winter Games theme is STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math).

WinterKids selected two schools in each of Maine’s 16 counties to participate, for a total of 7,200 students and 750 teachers. Schools compete for weekly points based on the total percentage of the student body that participates. Sabattus Primary School is one of the Androscoggin County schools for 2020.

Schools competing in the WinterKids Winter Games receive a toolkit full of resources and incentives to help students earn points, including the award-winning WinterKids Guide to Outdoor Active Learning — an easy-to-use resource to help kids move, learn and explore outdoors while meeting education standards. The school is starting to schedule presentations, family events and a field trip.

Schools participating accrue points for cash prize awards: $5,000, Gold Medal School; $3,000, Silver Medal; and $1,500, Bronze Medal. There are honorable mentions and prizes for all participating schools.

For more information about Sabattus Primary School’s involvement, contact Jan Lavallee at 207-375-4525 or email [email protected] For a complete list of participating schools or questions regarding the WinterKids Winter Games, visit www.winterkids.org.

« Previous

Next »